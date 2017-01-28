Islamabad: Ambassador of Spain Carlos Morales said that promoting frequent interactions between private sectors of Pakistan and Spain was necessary to raise awareness about potential areas of mutual cooperation and improve bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said this while addressing business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). He said after the grant of GSP Plus status to Pakistan by the European Union, Pakistan's exports to Spain have improved due to which bilateral trade in 2015 reached US$ 1.1 billion while the balance of trade was in favour of Pakistan. He said that after GSP Plus, Pakistan's exports to Spain improved by 44 percent during the first year, 24 per cent second year but only 5 per cent during the third year. He said Pakistan's exports to Spain mostly consisted of textiles and stressed Pakistan should focus on diversification of its exports to achieve better results. He said TDAP should inform Spain Embassy in advance about upcoming trade fairs in Pakistan so that Spanish companies could be motivated to participate in such events.

