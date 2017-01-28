Rawalpindi: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) organised Force Commanders Conference here at its Headquarters. ANF Director General Major General Nasir Dilawar Shah HI (M) chaired the conference and it was attended by Commanders of all regional directorates and senior staff officers.

During the conference, the DG appreciated the efforts made by regional directorates in curbing menace of drugs. The DG also emphasised on emerging trend in the abuse of synthetic drugs, underling it as a grave threat requiring special measures. He conveyed explicit instructions to vigorously expedite the ongoing countrywide drive against drugs and bring the culprits to justice.

Furthermore, during the conference aspects of enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, financial cum administrative matters and infrastructure development were deliberated upon. In the later part of meeting, futuristic goals set-forth for each region were assigned to respective commanders.

During the conference, the agenda of nabbing the drug lords involved in money laundering remained on the top which ultimately leads to terrorism in society. The director general conveyed explicit instructions to vigorously expedite the ongoing countrywide special drive for apprehension of drug peddlers involved in supplying narcotics to educational institutions and bringing them to justice.

Furthermore, the DG appreciated the efforts made by regional directorates in curbing menace of drugs especially amongst youth. On the contrary, the DG also emphasised on emerging trend in high society for abuse of synthetic drugs, underlined as grave threat requiring special measures.

