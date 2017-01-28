Islamabad: The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has promoted 10 women assistant professors (BPS-18) of Islamabad’s model colleges for girls as associate professors (BPS-19).

The promotions were recommended by the CADD Departmental Selection Board lately. They’ve taken effect immediately. The CADD oversees the city’s government educational institutions totaling over 400 through the Federal Directorate of Education.

Among the teachers promoted are Dr Rumana Shah, Dr Sadia Rashid, Rubina Mughal, Tasneem Raees, Samina Naqvi, Mussarat Naseer, Farzana Javed, Fatima Parveen, Naheed Akhtar and Adeela Rashid. They all will be on probation for one year in line with the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973.

