Rawalpindi

World Bank may support Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to develop tourist facilities and resort in Pakistan by sponsoring different projects, said Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan, Managing Director PTDC.

He stated this in a meeting with the World Bank delegation in his office on Friday. He told that the corporation is responsible for promotion and development of Tourism Industry, project and publicise the country’s history, culture, arts, literature, archaeological monuments etc. He said that due to positive policies of the present government and operation Zarb-e-Azb, the law and order situation in Pakistan has improved and Pakistan is now completely safe and secure peaceful country. We are ready to welcome tourists from all over the world.

He told that including CPEC a large number of development projects are ongoing, through which, over 3 billion people will reap the benefits. Ch. Ghafoor stressed upon the need that World Bank may approach Government of Pakistan and recommend retaining PTDC on federal level as well as help PTDC by sponsoring its ongoing projects which are stopped due to shortage of funds after 18th constitutional amendment.

Head of delegation and Sr. Private Sector Specialist & Tourism Expert Wouter Schalken said that Pakistan’s tourist destinations worth more than any other part of the world. All we lack is appropriate publicity and promotion in right direction. We recommend PTDC to project tourism destinations of all the country over national and international media aggressively to bring more foreign tourists in Pakistan. She added that World Bank Pakistan will submit PTDC’s proposals to higher level to provide maximum support. Other members of World Bank delegation included Maha Ahmed Rural Development Specialist, Kiran Afzal, Sr. Private Sector Specialist and Sarmad, Consultant Private Sector.

