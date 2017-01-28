Rawalpindi

The residents of UC-78 including Dhoke Munshi, Chaklala, Noorani Muhallah, Afzal Town, Army Colony, Dhoke Meharban, Railway Scheme No.2 and Shah Khalid Colony have lauded Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for laying new water pipelines in their areas.

However, they expressed concern and appealed to higher authorities to order private contractors to finish the roads in proper condition to avoid accumulation of rain water on broken roads.

The private contractors have finished work of laying new water pipelines in these areas but have not maintained roads in proper original condition caused difficulties for public. The residents are difficulties during present rainy spell as gutter overflowed due to poor sewerage system in these localities.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Raja Shaukat told ‘The News’ to send water sucking vehicles to these areas to suck rain water immediately. He has assured to ask private contractors why they never finish road work on its original position. “Private contractors would complete work on roads on priority basis,” he assured.

