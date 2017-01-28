LAHORE

In a bid to create awareness among the citizens, Albayrak Waste Management Company carried out its weekly cleanliness-cum-awareness drive under the campaign “Choti Si Zimmadari” at Faisal Chowk, The Mall, on Friday.

Officials said the drive aimed to create awareness about proper waste management and to urge the people to cooperate with the compnay in keeping their surroundings waste-free.

The communications team of Albayrak set up an awareness camp on the road. They distributed awareness literature among the shopkeepers and locals.

