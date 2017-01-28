LAHORE

The Punjab government has approved six development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs7.338 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 48th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over by the Punjab Chairman P&D Board Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan. Provincial Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, members of Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. According to a spokesperson of the P&D, the approved development schemes included widening and improvement of road from MDA Chowk to Dera Adda Chowk, Multan (dual carriageway) at the cost of Rs577.929 million, provision of clean drinking water, sewerage system, PCC and allied facilities in Green Town, Township, Industrial Area and Adjoining localities of Nishter Town, Lahore Constituency (NA-127) at the cost of Rs500 million, construction of Canal Expressway from Gatt Wala to Sahianwala (M-3) Interchange, Faisalabad at the cost of Rs6.208 billion, PC-II for the Hepatitis Prevalence Survey in Punjab, 2017 at the cost of Rs39.371 million, consultancy for transaction advisory services for Nuclear Medicine Centre at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore in PPP Mode (Revised PC-II) (extension in gestation period) at the cost of Rs6.870 million and consultancy for transaction advisory services for diagnostic centres at DHQ and THQ hospitals in PPP Mode (Revised PC-II) (extension in gestation period) at the cost of Rs6.580 million.

0



0







Punjab approves six uplift schemes was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182202-Punjab-approves-six-uplift-schemes/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Punjab approves six uplift schemes" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182202-Punjab-approves-six-uplift-schemes.