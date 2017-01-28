LAHORE

A judicial magistrate of district courts Imtiaz Bajwa on Friday handed over a former brigadier, an additional deputy commissioner and six others to Anti-Corruption Establishment on three days physical remand, accused of committing a mega property fraud involving 1,250 kanal land in Kasur.

The court has directed Anti-Corruption Establishment to produce the accused again by January 30 along with investigation report till that.

On Friday, the ACE officials produced accused, including a grade-20 Additional Deputy Commissioner Aamir Aqiq, former brigadier Ibrahim Khalid, Salman Munawar said to be a relative of politician Munawar Manj and five others before the court of the judge.

The ACE officials informed the court that the ACE had booked ADC Aamir Aqiq, ex-brigadier Ibrahim Khalid and others on the charges of fraudulently transferring 1,250 kanal state land. They implored the court to grant the physical custody of the accused which was granted by the court.

As per ACE initial investigation, ADC Aamir Aqiq, who also remained personal staff officer to the chief minister, transferred 1,250 kanal state land to his relatives with the connivance of a former brigadier Ibrahim Khalid, a tehsildar and patwaris on low rates in 2013.

The accused had filed their bail applications before the apex court. However, their bails were rejected after which the ACE arrested them.

