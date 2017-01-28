No business in PA for lack of quorum

Treasury attacking Opp in parliament after

embarrassing proceedings in Panama case: PTI leader

LAHORE

Punjab Assembly could not take up any official business on Friday as the proceedings were once again adjourned prematurely due to lack of quorum.

As soon as Speaker Rana Iqbal Khan asked the treasury benches to take up official business, the opposition member Khadija Umar pointed out that the House was not fulfilling the required quorum. The Speaker ordered for ringing of bells twice but the required number of members could not be maintained even after several minutes of wait. The Speaker had no option but to adjourn the proceedings for Monday afternoon.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, the leader of the opposition Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed strongly condemned the verbal and physical attack on opposition members in the National Assembly on the other day. He said what ever happened in the National Assembly was highly condemnable and contravention of parliamentary values and traditions. He expressed sorrow that treasury members were so confused due to embarrassing proceedings of Panama Leaks case that they had now were physically attacking the opposition members on the floor of the parliament, after their verbal tirade and harassment of the opposition members seemed to be failing. He said the foul language by federal ministers was specially condemnable since it had been seriously disturbing for the entire nation which had been watching in horror the events taking place in the power corridors in Islamabad over the last few months.

Treasury member Azma Zahid Bukhari, speaking on a point of order, drew House attention towards a lady doctor in Services Hospital who had been absent from her duty but giving full time to her private clinic for the last many years, and hospital staff covered her up by saying that she was out of the country. Ms Bukhari said she had submitted a privilege motion on the matter several months back indicating that the lady doctor enjoyed full backing by some influential government functionary but her motion had never been taken up. The Speaker asked her to sit down but Azma kept on speaking even afte her microphone was switched off. She asked the Speaker if he was helpless against the lady doctor.

Dr Waseem Akhtar of Jamaat Islami drew the House attention towards the allegations that potato growers were once again being paid due price for the crop and the government departments concerned were not paying any heed to the growers complaints to favour the influential middle men. The Speaker assured him that his complaint would be conveyed to the quarters concerned.

During the question hour, Parliamentary Secretary for Education Mahwish Sultana replied to queries and informed the House that during the year 2016, the government had filled up 2,500 vacancies in the Higher Education Commission.

