LAHORE

Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah paid a visit to the newly-constructed Out-Patients Department of Services Hospital on Friday.

According to a handout, the secretary reviewed the sitting arrangements for doctors, nurses and patients. He also inspected the washrooms to check cleanliness standards there.

Najam Ahmad Shah directed Principal Prof Dr Hamid Mehmood Butt and MS Dr Sallahuddin to enhance the number of token counters during rush hours to facilitate the patients.

He also directed that more comfortable sitting arrangements for duty doctors and nurses also be made.

Najam Ahmad Shah met the doctors and nurses on duty and appreciated their services.

He directed the administration to provide complete tray of disposable items, including gloves and tongue spatulas.

During the inspection of washrooms, the secretary noticed of sub-standard liquid soap and directed the administration to impose fine on the contractor.

He also visited the newly-constructed road on the backside of the OPD and directed the department concerned to check the quality of construction.

He directed the staff concerned to fix the hanging electricity wires and shift the transformer with the coordination of Lesco officials for broadening the area.

The health secretary directed the authority concerned to construct the stone covers on both sides of the road and place large-size flower pots for the beautification of the hospital.

