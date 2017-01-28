LAHORE

Punjab University’s Teachers Front (PU-TF) has warned the new Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar that if he didn’t implement the merit policy announced by him the academic staff association would stand against him for the welfare of the teacher community.

According to a press release, over 200 PU-TF members gathered at Al-Raazi Hall, New Campus, to get nomination for the candidates of ASA election 2017.

Deans of different faculties, heads of different departments and Academic Staff Association (ASA) president Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, secretary Dr Mahboob Hussain, all office-bearers and executive members were present on the occasion.

Academic Staff Association secretary Dr Mahboob Hussain highlighted the performance of the past two tenures and said ASA ensured residential facilities for teachers in the form of new housing flats besides starting the project of PU Housing Society Town 3.

Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad said a small group of teachers was allegedly pressuring the new VC for a revenge politics on the campus.

He said if the VC would not wok on merit the Academic Staff Association would stand against the vice-chancellor.

However, if the VC would work on merit, they would support his policies.

Dr Mahboob Hussain said Punjab University’s Teachers Front was against Islami Jamiat Talaba hooliganism on the campus as PU-TF always worked for the promotion of peaceful academic atmosphere.

Earlier, the house gave nominations for the candidates of Academic Staff Association election 2017 scheduled on February 16.

