Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Suraj Vaidya said that Indo-Pak tension is temporary and both countries would start bilateral investments.

“The visit of high-powered businessmen delegation from Saarc countries, including India, is the start of melting of the ice for revival of the bilateral relations”, he said on his arrival at Wagah Border throught Attari here on Friday evening.

Suraj Vaidya has arrived in Pakistan with a big businessmen delegation of Saarc countries to attend the 68th Executive Committee Meeting of Saarc CCI scheduled to be held in Lahore.

FPCCI Regional Chairman Manzor ul Haq Malik received the delegation. After flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah, a press conference on 'Peaceful Pakistan and International Investment' was arranged by FPCCI. Suraj Vaidya said that all member countries of Saarc should resolve their issues amicably for the regional prosperity. Additionally, concentrated joint efforts are required from the member countries to eradicate terrorism from the region, he believed.

Talking about the CPEC, Suraj said that apparently the project would largely benefit Pakistan from the start. However, in the long run, all Saarc member countries would get fruits from the project, he added.

Saarc CCI (India) Vice-President Vinod Juneja talking said that efforts should be made for the promotion bilateral relations. He said Indian film industry encouraged Pakistani artistes by signing them in their movies.

