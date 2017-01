LAHORE

A 45-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Naulakha police station on Friday.

Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Police shifted the body to morgue. Meanwhile, a manual labourer was electrocuted in the Manawan area. The victim, Bashir, had received a fatal electric shock at construction site in the Manawan area and expired.

