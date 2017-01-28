LAHORE

Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change on Friday organised a seminar on “Hydro-Chloro-Fluoro Carbon (HCFCs) Phase Out in Pakistan."

CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Iftikhar ul Hassan and Dr Zaigham Abbas from Ministry of Climate Change, Luqman Malik from Punjab Higher Education Commission, faculty members, researchers and a large number of students were present.

Dr Sajid and Dr Faiza Mazhar gave a presentation on the topic.

Iftikhar ul Hassan Shah briefed the participants on the role played by the Ministry of Climate Change, Pakistan, in this scenario.

