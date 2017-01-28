LAHORE

Minister of Pakistan Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique took notice of blocking of Empress Road.

According to detail, due construction work of Orange Line train project and blocking of the road, passengers cannot reach the railway station on time.

The minister instructed Ahmed Chishti, IG Railways, to deploy the police officials at different ponts near railway stations and make sure smooth flow of traffic.

He also contacted Lahore police in this regard.

0



0







Minister for smooth flow of traffic was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182192-Minister-for-smooth-flow-of-traffic/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Minister for smooth flow of traffic" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182192-Minister-for-smooth-flow-of-traffic.