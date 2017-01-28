Print Story
Minister for smooth flow of traffic
LAHORE
Minister of Pakistan Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique took notice of blocking of Empress Road.
According to detail, due construction work of Orange Line train project and blocking of the road, passengers cannot reach the railway station on time.
The minister instructed Ahmed Chishti, IG Railways, to deploy the police officials at different ponts near railway stations and make sure smooth flow of traffic.
He also contacted Lahore police in this regard.