LAHORE

A two-day book fair by University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, will start on January 30 at National Library of Science and Technology of the campus.

Books on different subjects will be available on the stalls of renowned publishers at discounted rates.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid will inaugurate the event.

Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Ijaz Meraj and his team has completed the arrangements related to the fair.

ITU: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Information Technology University (ITU) and Digital Financial Services Research Group (DFSRG), University of Washington, Seattle, the US, to establish a pioneering FinTech Research Centre in Pakistan. ITU Vice-Chancellor Dr Umar Saif along with DFSRG head and professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Washington, Dr Richard signed the MoU here on Firday for research into the financial technology space for improvement of access, creation and adoption of digital financial services.

Under the MoU, the FinTech Centre and DFSRG will conduct collaborative research in the areas of cybersecurity, authentication, financial education, fraud prevention, data analytics and customer experience studies in digital financial services.

The centre will also do research on the digitization of government-to-person (G2P) and person-to-government (P2G) payments in the country. The centre aims at working closely with the industry, government institutions, academia and customers.

Dr Richard Anderson said it was the first ever collaboration in the world with Pakistan which would be extended in African and other Asian countries. Dr Umar Saif stated it would facilitate the smartphone transactions and establish transparency in the system.

DFSRG is a research group at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Washington and is supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The goal of the research group is to develop and deploy technological solutions to specific challenges that impede the introduction and wide-scale deployment of digital financial services.

