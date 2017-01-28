LAHORE

The Lahore High Court chief justice on Friday disposed of a petition of Pakistan Punjabi Adabi Board against banning the use of Punjabi language on its Sahiwal campus by a famous private school.

The headmaster of the school campus concerned appeared before the court and submitted an unconditional apology in writing for his action.

The chief justice accepted the apology and disposed of the petition.

The board through its secretary Parveen Malik had pleaded that headmaster of the school's Sahiwal campus issued a circular against use of foul language by students during school timings. As per the circular, the foul languages include taunts, abuses, Punjabi and hate speech.

The petitioner said the school administration by tagging Punjabi as foul language committed violation of the Constitution that required the government to preserve regional languages as well besides national language Urdu.

0



0







Punjabi language case disposed of was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182190-Punjabi-language-case-disposed-of/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Punjabi language case disposed of" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182190-Punjabi-language-case-disposed-of.