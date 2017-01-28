LAHORE

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, on Friday arrested Executive Engineer of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) on charges of holding assets of Rs80 million beyond known sources of his income.

Zaheer Ahmed Warraich, facing charges of corruption and corrupt practices, was arrested from Lahore.

According to a NAB Lahore press release, it received an application in 2015 from some whistle-blowers against Zaheer Ahmed Warraich and later after going deep into the case the investigation officials unearthed that the accused got appointment in PWD as an Assistant Executive Engineer on August 13, 1991 and promoted as Executive Engineer on August 2008 while during his service the accused managed to acquire various assets whose acquisition cost sums up to Rs80 million approximately.

The arrested accused illegitimately owns four luxury vehicles, various bank accounts in his own name and in the name of his brethren, while peering into details, two houses of two Kanal each, one Kanal plot and one villa in a posh locality in Lahore. Zaheer Ahmed also managed to acquire a share in controlled poultry sheds consisting of 32 Kanals and almost 160 Kanals of agriculture land in District Toba Tek Singh and 20 Kanal agriculture land in District Faisalabad.

The Accountability Court has granted 15 days remand for further investigation against the accused.

