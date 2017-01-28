LAHORE

The Lahore High Court on Friday cancelled the post-arrest bail earlier granted to PML-N Youth Wing office-bearer Adnan Sanaullah, who had already escaped from Pakistan, in a gang rape case.

Hearing petition of prosecution department, Justice Shahid Hameed Dar set aside the order of sessions court wherein bail was granted to the suspect following ‘reconciliation’ with the victim party.

Additional Prosecutor General Punjab Abdul Samad stated before the court that since the police had confirmed that the suspect had fled the country, the concession of the bail should be withdrawn.

On previous hearing, Civil Lines police had told the court that the suspect had flown to Dubai from Islamabad airport on November 5, 2016.

Justice Dar accepted the prosecution’s request and cancelled the bail order of the sessions court.

The judge also directed the trial court to initiate proceedings to declare the suspect a court absconder.

The prosecution in its appeal contended that a sessions court granted bail to Adnan Sanaullah after the victim girl tendered an affidavit in his favour.

It said the affidavit filed by the girl was a result of pressure exerted on her family by the accused party.

The appeal stated that the victim girl, in her first statement recorded before a judicial magistrate, had maintained that Adnan Sanaullah was the prime suspect of the gang rape.

It said after the victim’s statement the suspect could not be granted bail. It asked the court to declare the affidavit of the girl void and cancel bail granted to the suspect.

Racecourse police had arrested Adnan Sanaullah and his accomplices Abdul Majid, Muhammad Umar, Ameer Ahmad, Haris, Bilawal, Imran Shahid and Qamar Zaman on charges of abducting a girl and subjecting her to gang rape. Except Adnan Sanaullah, all other suspects joined the high court’s proceedings.

