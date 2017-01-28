The Sindh Rangers on Friday claimed to have seized a huge amount of weapons and narcotics.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said a raid was conducted in Nava Lane, Lyari area on a hideout of notorious gangster Uzair Baloch.

According to the spokesman, the weapons seized include four 303 rifles, four Submachine guns, two G-3 rifles, a 30 bore pistol, a 9mm pistol, a .22 bore rifle, a 32 bore pistol, a Light Machine gun, a 12 Bore repeater with magazines, one pash pasha, two 30 Bore mini Kalashnikov, 15 magazines of M4, an SMG drum, 65 magazines of G3A3, 16,832 bullets of various calibres, 301 hand grenades, an LMG mount two LMG belt, four jackets, two telescopes and gas masks and other ammunitions.

The spokesman said the weapons could be used to create unrest in the city. The paramilitary force has once again requested the citizens to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Rangers Helpline 1101 or 0316-2369996 (WhatsApp number).

Drugs seized

Another raid was conducted in a house at the Pak Colony area where the Rangers seized 22 kilograms of hashish, two kilograms of opium and seven kilograms of heroin were seized.

0



0







Rangers seize weapons, narcotics was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182177-Rangers-seize-weapons-narcotics/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rangers seize weapons, narcotics" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182177-Rangers-seize-weapons-narcotics.