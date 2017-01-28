The Sindh High Court issued notices to the Sindh prosecutor general and others on Friday on the appeals of convicts in US journalist Daniel Pearl’s kidnapping and murder case.

The court was hearing the appeals of Ahmed Omer Sheikh and three others against their conviction.

Pearl, a US national and the South Asian bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped on January 23, 2002 in Karachi and later beheaded by his captors when their demands were not met.

The appellant’s counsel had sought the provision of facilities to the convicts ensured under the jail manual.

The main accused, Ahmed Omer Sheikh, was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing the US journalist, and his three accomplices – Fahad Naseem, Syed Salman Saqib and Sheikh Muhammad Adil – were sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs500,000 each by a Hyderabad ATC on July 15, 2002. Hashim and other co-accused – Asim alias Qasim, Hassan, Ahmed Bhai, Imtiaz Siddiqui and Amjad Farooqui – were declared proclaimed offenders by the trial court. It is pertinent to mention that appeals of convicts were pending before SHC since 2002.

Safoora bus killings suspects

The SHC issued notices to the federal and provincial law officers, the IGP and others on a petition against the law-enforcement agencies allegedly harassing the suspected facilitators of the Safoora bus massacre.

Petitioner Hira Siddiqui submitted that her spouse Sultan Qamar Siddiqui and his brother Hussain Umar Siddiqui were released on bail by the SHC after incarceration for more than a year in Safoora bus massacre case.

She submitted that law-enforcement agencies were harassing her spouse and brother-in-law without any reason.

She requested the court to direct the law-enforcement agencies to not harass them and direct police and the home department to submit details of the cases pending against them.

