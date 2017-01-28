The United Kingdom (UK) has a reputation of being an economy driven by knowledge and since the Brexit vote, companies like Facebook, Google have announced further investments in UK.

“London will not lose its economic importance post-Brexit,” said the lord mayor of London, Dr Andrew Parmley, during his visit to the Institute of Business Administration’s (IBA) city campus on Thursday.

From the industrial revolution to the smallest of startups, he said, the UK had always been nurturing and enhancing growth. “London has been evolving over time; it is one of the most forward looking cities in the world. “Even if Britain leaves the European Union (EU), we will not turn our back on the EU. We are a permanent member of the UN Security Council, a major contributor of NATO, and a member of the G7 and G20.”

He said the finance sector employed more than two million people in the UK. “Nowhere else in Europe investors can find such a concentration of services, underpinned by a globally renowned justice system.”

Speaking about how Pakistan and the UK collaborate on a variety of sectors, Parmley said the UK’s largest bilateral educational programme was administered in Pakistan. “This is a £800 million investment which has reduced the number of children-out-of-school, and introduced public-private partnerships.”

According to him, the British Council Centre in Karachi is also one of the largest British academic centres in the world. “Additionally, 90 British universities participated in the higher education fair held last year in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad catering to over 3000 students.”

He said the prevention of cyber-crime had the potential to become a huge industry in the future. “There are 20 banks in London dealing with Shariah compliant services, whilst 17 universities are teaching courses on Islamic finance.”

0



0







â€˜London will not lose economic importance post-Brexitâ€™ was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182174-London-will-not-lose-economic-importance-post-Brexit/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "â€˜London will not lose economic importance post-Brexitâ€™" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182174-London-will-not-lose-economic-importance-post-Brexit.