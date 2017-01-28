Low-cost housing schemes will be initiated in the metropolis very soon, said Agha Maqsood Abbas, additional director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), on Thursday.

Talking to journalists at the Karachi Press Club, he said a large portion of the residents of Karachi consisted of low-income people and provision of housing to them at a reasonable cost had become a challenging issue.

In this regard, he said, the SBCA was in consultation with officials of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) and the authority had extended various incentives to the ABAD members for ensuring low cost housing schemes. “The ABAD members are also coming up with a plan in this regard,” he added.

He said the purpose of the SBCA was to check for illegal and unplanned constructions in the urban areas of the province.

Maqsood pointed out that growing population in Karachi had resulted in various problems, including construction of multi-story buildings.

“Building of additional floors without necessary approval was also a problem and efforts are being made to overcome this. Illegal constructions would not be tolerated.”

0



0







‘Low-cost housing schemes to be initiated soon in Karachi’ was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182173-Low-cost-housing-schemes-to-be-initiated-soon-in-Karachi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Low-cost housing schemes to be initiated soon in Karachi’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182173-Low-cost-housing-schemes-to-be-initiated-soon-in-Karachi.