AAG given time till Feb 7 to submit details of Rs23bn spent since 2008

The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the provincial advocate general to submit a statement listing details of expenditure of over Rs23 billion that the provincial government claims have been spent on development projects undertaken in District Larkana since 2008 till date.

The directives came on a petition filed by a Larkana resident, Bashir Ahmed, for an inquiry into misappropriation and embezzlement of over Rs12 billion of the funds allocated for development and beautification of Larkana city.

PPP's women wing leader and MNA Faryal Talpur, who is also the sister of party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, former town Nazim Dr. Shafqat Hussain Soomro, former law minister Ayaz Soomro, former DCO, deputy commissioner, project director of the Larkana Development Project and others have been named as respondents in the petition.

After the 2008 elections, Rs12 billion funds had been allocated for the development and beautification of Larkana city besides other development schemes, said the petitioner. He alleged that roads and other development works were made without any proper planning while substandard material was used.

The petitioner had pointed out that most of the reconstructed roads were destroyed in the rains while several others had developed cracks. None of the roads were improved or widened, he added.

He said that citizens of Larkana were facing hardship in shape of traffic jams, dust-polluted air, stagnant sewerage water on roads and frequent accidents. He alleged that internal drains, roads have been made with substandard material and major portion of grant had been usurped and nobody has taken the pain to check the condition of Larkana city.

He further alleged that large sums of money had been misappropriated from the Annual Development Program of Larkana adding that Rs90 billion had been granted till now in the shape of ADP and hardly a few billion were spent.

The court was prayed to order the constitution of a committee comprising honest town planners and other technical persons to probe into the misappropriation, ill-planning and embezzlement of public money meant for the Larkana Development Project on a large scale by the respondent in the name of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

At the court’s request, Advocate General Sindh Zamir Ghumro had filed a statement showing details of ADP funds released for District Larkana. According to the statement, Rs38 billion were allocated for development projects since 2008, of which Rs31 billion were released. Of these, the government representative submitted, a total of Rs23 billion were spent on development projects.

Faryal Talpur’s counsel Farooq H Naek submitted that the political reputation of his client was being affected due to corruption allegations, thus she be allowed to rebut the allegations.

SHC’s division bench headed by Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah observed that for the time being, Sindh government had been asked to file a statement regarding allocation and expenditure of funds for development funds in District Larkana and she may be heard later if required.

The court directed the Sindh AAG to provide details of the projects on which Rs23 billion has been spent and adjourned the hearing till February 7.

January 28, 2017