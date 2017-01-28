Police on Friday claimed to have shot dead a Lyari gangster who was wanted in more than 100 target killing cases, including murders of political workers and rivals. Officials said the accused, identified as Irfan Pathan and said to be a shooter of the Faisal Pathan group, was also involved in multiple rape cases and had abducted several women from the area.

The shootout took place in Lyari’s Chakiwara area as police moved in for an intelligence-driven operation in Singo Lane. As police cordoned off the hideout, the gangsters – who were five in number – opened fire and attempted to make a getaway.

Four of the gangsters, identified as Rehan Pathan, Yousuf Pathan, Ismail and Ehsan Lala, managed to give police the slip and escaped under the cover of fire.

Irfan was the only one injured in the shootout and had been left at the scene by his partners. Police said they shifted him to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for treatment but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Weapons were recovered from the killed gangster’s possession, officials said. A case has been registered and efforts are being made to track down his escaped accomplices

