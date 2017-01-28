Kanwar Jameel granted bail in five cases, released

An anti-terrorism court granted bail to Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel in five cases on Friday after the surety amount for each of them was deposited on his behalf and ordered the authorities to release him.

Jameel was granted bail for Rs2 million each in two cases pertaining to the charges of facilitating MQM founder Altaf Hussain in delivering provocative speeches.

The prosecution had claimed that the MQM’s founder’s speech on August 22 had provoked party supporters to attack the offices of media houses in Karachi. Besides, the MQM founder had also passed remarks that were tantamount to sedition.

In the other three cases, Jameel was granted bail in the sum of Rs100,000 each.

The judge issued an order directed the authorities concerned to release Naveed in the five cases. The prosecution had opposed the bail pleas, but his attorney, Shaukat Hayat, said his client was innocent and had nothing to do with the MQM founder’s provocative speeches. Naveed had been granted bail on January 23, but the surety money was deposited on Friday.

The court has been issuing non-bailable arrest warrants against Hussain and MQM-Pakistan leaders too including its chief Dr Farooq Sattar.

Hussain and Sattar have also been declared proclaimed offenders in similar cases as the investigation officers told the court that they were unable to arrest them because they unaware of their whereabouts.

Waseem Akhtar, Qamar Mansoor, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Rauf Siddiqui have already been granted interim bails in these cases.

The bail pleas of nine activists including Asif Siddiqui and Zubair have been rejected.

The court has directed the interior minister to issue a red warrant against the MQM founder so that he could be arrested and produced before it.

The people booked in the cases include former MQM leader and TV host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who the court ordered to be treated as an absconding accused.

MQM-P briefing

After his release, Jameel was taken to the MQM-P headquarters in PIB Colony where he was received by party convener Dr Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan and other party leaders.

MQM-P information in-charge Amin-ul-Haque said Jameel was released at around 5.30pm. Besides party leaders, hundreds of activists and supporters were also there to welcome him and showered him with rose petals.

Jameel and two other party leaders Dr Hasan Arif and Momin Khan Momin were arrested by Rangers on August 22 outside the Karachi Press Club under the Maintenance of Public Order.

Later briefing reporters, Sattar said all detained MQM-P leaders and activists would be freed if they were provided with justice. He demanded that a judicial commission should be formed to hear cases that had been registered on political grounds.

“All political activists who have been jailed over political grounds should be set free,” he added. Besides, jail reforms are also needed so that detained people have access to justice.”

Sattar noted that several MQM activists despite submitting their surety bonds were still languishing in jail.

Jameel on the occasion thanked the party leadership and his family for their efforts for his release.

MQM MPA case

An ATC also heard the case against MQM MPA Kamran Farooqui, who faces charges of possessing explosive material and motorcycle theft.

Farooqui was provided copies of the prosecution witnesses’ statements.

The accused was told that charges would be framed against him on February 14 when the court would again conduct a hearing.

Around 52 MQM activists including Farooqui are facing three cases in connection with the violence on May 12, 2007 violence.

