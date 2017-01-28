Manila

London copper futures edged down on Friday, pulling back from a two-month high as the dollar strengthened, with trading volumes lean as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday kicks off in top metals consumer China.

Copper hit a two-month peak on Thursday on concerns about potential supply disruptions in Indonesia and Chile, before slipping as the dollar rose against other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3 percent at $5,842 a tonne by 0627 GMT.

The industrial metal touched $5,981.50 on Thursday, its strongest since November 28, and has risen 1.6 percent so far this week, heading for its fourth weekly gain in five.

"Today the key driver is the U.S. dollar and there´s not much liquidity," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities.

0



0







Copperslips was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182159-Copperslips/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Copperslips" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182159-Copperslips.