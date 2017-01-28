Karachi

Normal trading activity was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates increased Rs100/maund.

The spot rates rose to Rs6,600/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,073/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs6,735/maund and Rs7,218/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the spot rates changed on day-to-day transactions in the cotton market. According to the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) fortnightly report, cotton arrivals increased 11 percent, but it is still below the consumption demand in the country. KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 9,000 bales in between Rs5,550/maund to Rs7,000/maund. Transactions were recorded from Shahdadpur, Mirpurkhas, Dour, Daharki, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan, DG Khan, Fort Abbas and Mianwali.

