TOKYO: The dollar edged up on Friday, rebounding from a seven-week low on optimism over the U.S. economic outlook and corporate earnings, although U.S. President Donald Trump´s protectionist policies raised uncertainties for global trade.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, last stood at 100.47. The index recovered overnight to hit 100.73, after dipping to a seven-week low of 99.793 on Thursday.

"The dollar was helped by rising U.S. Treasury yields and strong equities," said Minori Uchida, chief FX analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ.

"Trump has signed several executive orders since his inauguration, showing continuity from his campaign days, so the markets expect him to go ahead with the fiscal stimulus as well," Uchida added.

While U.S. equities and Treasury yields have continued to rise in the past week, fuelled by a positive U.S. economic outlook and Trump´s signals of new public spending, concerns over potentially new trade barriers have weighed on the dollar in the last two weeks. The greenback is on track to lose 0.2 percent against the basket of currencies of its trade-weighted rivals for the week.

