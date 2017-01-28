Gus Faucher

Consumer spending, business investment and housing will add to US growth, so we will still see a solid improvement in the fourth quarter

0



0







Point of View was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182154-Point-of-View/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Point of View" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182154-Point-of-View.