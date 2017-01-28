Stocks on Friday failed to sustain the record level as investors, rolling over futures contract and taking profits in the overbought market, squared their positions, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said institutional profit- taking was witnessed in the overbought stocks across the board. “Cautious activity remained in banking shares ahead of monetary policy announcement,” Mehanti said. “There were also concerns about the outcome of Supreme Court hearings related to Panama leaks.”

The KSE 100-share Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange shed 0.46 percent or 228.59 points to close at 49,963.77 points. KSE 30-share Index dropped 0.23 percent or 63.17 points to end at 26,914.44 points. As many as 421 scrips were active; of which 149 increased, 259 decreased and 13 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 597.964 million as compared to 449.717 million shares a day earlier. Analyst Abrar Juma at Global Research said PSX witnessed a volatile session as the impact of rollover week dented the investor sentiments.

“The market started on a bullish note, marking its peak at the 50,887- point level and remained on the positive trajectory during the first half,” Juma said. “However, it soon fell on the selling pressure during the second half, causing the market to enter the red territory.”

Attock Petroleum Limited, down five percent, and National Refinery, falling 4.94 percent, closed at the lower circuits as their results were below the market expectations,

HUBCO was, however, up 1.91 percent for the second consecutive day, followed by Habib Bank, inching up 1.02 percent, K-Electric rising 4.1 percent, National Bank climbing 2.77 percent and TRG Pakistan increasing 3.65 percent.

Analysts expect the local bourse to touch new peaks with the possible foreign inflows and as impact of rollover week would subside.

Companies, reflecting highest gains, included Nestle Pakistan, up Rs98 to close at Rs9,000/share and Hinopak Motor, rising Rs85.72 to end at Rs1,800.25/share.

Companies, with highest losses, included Colgate Palmolive, down Rs90 to close at Rs1,710/share and Wyeth Pakistan, falling Rs82.48 to end at Rs4,489.08/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric Limited with a turnover of 165.252 million shares. The share inched up 42 paisas to close at Rs10.67/share. Faysal Bank was the second with a turnover of 39.03 million shares. It shed Rs1.3 to end at Rs25.98/share. TRG Pakistan was the third with a turnover of 29.69 million shares. It rose Rs2.02 to finish at Rs57.33/share.

