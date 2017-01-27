Asks if Qatari letters were so important, why Nawaz didn’t mention it in his three addresses eight months ago

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the second letter from the Qatari prince, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said if these letters were so important, then why Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had not mentioned it in his three addresses eight months ago, explaining the London flats.

Talking to journalists here, Imran quipped that these letters were a gift for allowing the Qatari princes to hunt (houbara bustard) here. “If the rulers will allow them hunting here, then Qatari princes will come to their rescue,” he noted.

By presenting Qatari letters, he charged Sharifs were making themselves a laughing stock. He pointed out that the money trail according to the letter was in cash.

He recalled how Maryam Safdar and then Salman Shahbaz had said in separate interviews that they owned no property abroad but after the Panama papers revelations, new ‘stories’ were made regarding the London properties.

Imran alleged that the rulers spoke lies in the Supreme Court while outside their “courtiers” defended them. He clarified that not Imran, but also the entire opposition wanted answers from the prime minister.

He dispelled the impression created by the ruling PML-N leaders that he had personal enmity with Sharifs. Imran insisted that the revelations about billions of properties, owned by the Sharifs, were made by international institutions.

He explained that they approached the Supreme Court after all other state entities failed to hold the prime minister accountable with regard to his children’s offshore assets. “Khawaja Asif also had said on the floor of the National Assembly that people would soon forget about PanamaLeaks,” he said.

The PTI chief made it clear that he had no enmity with Nawaz Sharif. However, Imran said he hardly saw any difference between the Musharraf rule and the PML-N government. Imran lamented that whenever they took the case forward by producing documents, the ruling party brought new documents to save Sharifs.

