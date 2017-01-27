India, UAE condemn state-backed terrorism

NEW DELHI: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India and the UAE have condemned efforts by states to use religion to sponsor terrorism against other countries, and resolved to cooperate in countering terrorism by adopting a policy of "zero tolerance" towards the menace.

An India-UAE joint statement on Thursday said the two sides agreed to coordinate efforts to counter radicalization and misuse of religion by groups and countries for inciting hatred and perpetrating acts of terrorism.

Acknowledging the common threat posed by terrorism to peace and security, the two countries reaffirmed their "strong condemnation of and resolute opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, wherever committed and by whomever, and declared that there could be no justification for terrorism anywhere", it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had held comprehensive talks on Wednesday on bilateral, regional and international issues after which the two sides signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and over a dozen pacts in key areas like defence, security, trade and energy.

Without naming Pakistan, the statement said, "The two sides condemned efforts, including by states, to use religion to justify, sustain and sponsor terrorism against other countries. They further deplored efforts by countries to give religious and sectarian colour to political issues and pointed out the responsibility of all states to control the activities of the so-called 'non-state actors'."

The two leaders articulated their unequivocal resolve to cooperate on counter terrorism by adopting a policy of zero tolerance towards the menace, it said. Expressing satisfaction over the growing bilateral collaboration on counter terrorism, information-sharing and capacity-building, the two sides exuded confidence that these efforts would contribute to regional and global peace and security. They emphasised the need to facilitate regular exchanges of religious scholars and intellectuals and to organise conferences and seminars to promote the values of peace, tolerance, inclusiveness and welfare that are inherent in all religions.

Gravely concerned about the threat posed by terrorism and violent extremism which undermine security and stability, the two leaders agreed that resolute and credible steps must be taken to eliminate safe heavens for terrorists.

The Indian side appreciated the solidarity expressed by the UAE on the terrorist attacks on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in January 2016 and on an army camp in Uri in September 2016. Modi and Al Nahyan condemned the terrorist attacks in Kabul and Kandahar on January 10 and underscored the need to bring the perpetrators to justice. Modi conveyed his condolences at the loss of lives of the UAE and Afghan nationals in these attacks and wished speedy recovery to the UAE diplomats injured in the attacks.

"They reiterated that Indian and UAE experiences in building inclusive societies should continue to be promoted as effective models in countering extremism and radicalism," it said. Both sides noted the importance of efforts to disrupt terrorist networks and their financing in accordance with the relevant principles and purposes of the UN charter and international laws. They called for early conclusion of negotiations on the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN.

0



0







India, UAE condemn state-backed terrorism was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182090-India-UAE-condemn-state-backed-terrorism/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "India, UAE condemn state-backed terrorism" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182090-India-UAE-condemn-state-backed-terrorism.