RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday that former Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif was allotted agricultural land according to the constitutional provisions and Pakistan regulations.

The ISPR press release said that the issue of allotment of agricultural land to army officers and soldiers was being debated and conjectured for the last few days.

“In this regard, it may be known that such allotments are through constitutional provision. Allotment to former COAS General (R) Raheel Sharif is also under the same provision and through government and army procedures, it said.

“This debate with intent to malign Army also has the potential to create misunderstandings among state institutions thus considered detrimental to existing cohesion,” the press release concluded.

