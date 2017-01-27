ZA Bhutto closely watched by army: CIA papers

Declassified documents say Zia was under pressure to hang Bhutto; agency feared China could invade India

KARACHI: A declassified document released online by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has revealed that former Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was closely watched by the Pakistan Army when he was a leading political figure of the nation.

In a weekly summary compiled by the Office of Current Intelligence and dated February 19, 1972, Pakistan gets a mention in an analysis of then President Zulfikar Bhutto and threat he faced from the military.

The author of the document prepared by US officials maintains (on page 12) that Bhutto has moved "skilfully" to gain public support in his first weeks in office, but that he is beginning to feel the burden of economic discontent and social agitation.

"Civilian demands are coupled with competing claims from the military for a larger share of economic resources. Bhutto's decisions will be closely scrutinised by the army, which remains the strongest organised element in Pakistan and may be tempted to seize power again if Bhutto falters."

The report also highlights Bhutto's continuation of martial law as "one of the most contentious issues" for his government. Along with the political complexities, the intelligence report also highlights the "faltering economy" because of the loss of the East Pakistan market and a halt in new foreign aid.

The period, the report reveals, was one of growing uncertainty, production cutbacks, labour unrest, and crippling strikes that left the business community particularly unhappy. Another declassified document says that, worried over Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi tried to persuade then Pakistan President Zia-ul-Haq in 1980 to join an Indian-sponsored regional strategy to effectively deal with the "occupation", according to a declassified CIA report.

The report said Indira sought to form a regional grouping to exert diplomatic pressure on the Soviets to confine their "activities" to Afghanistan. The Pakistani establishment was also concerned that India might take advantage of the tension along the Af-Pak border to intimidate Pakistan or that India might launch a preemptive strike against its nuclear facilities.

According to the report declassified last week, in the wake of the invasion, Pakistani leadrship was also apprehensive about the potential for Soviet and Indian efforts -- separate or joint-- to undermine Pakistan's stability.

"Immediately after the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Indira Gandhi -- who had just returned to power-- tried to persuade President Zia's government to adopt an Indian-sponsored regional approach to the Soviet occupation," the report said.

Rejecting India's proposal, the Pakistani officials characterised the plan to the US diplomats as "hegemonistic" and instead accepted American offers of arms to counter the Soviet threat from Afghanistan.

On its part, India feared that the revival of any US-Pakistani military ties and the expanded US naval presence in the Indian Ocean will increase super-power competition in a region where India aspired to have unchallenged dominance.

"Senior Indian officials believed the extent of the threat posed to India and the region by the Soviet invasion would depend on whether Pakistan became a 'buffer state' or whether it became a 'confrontation state' by accepting major military help from outside powers, allowing foreign bases on its soil," the CIA assessed.

In response to Indian arguments that Pakistan's acquisitions of US arms threatened India, Zia in 1981 had proposed a non-aggression pact with New Delhi. The report said New Delhi continued to parry Pakistani initiatives on the pact.

Talking about various issues involving Indo-Pak ties, the CIA said Islamabad feared that India's desire for "regional pre-eminence threatens Pakistan's survival". Another document says, "Pakistan's pro-Western orientation stems from her fear of India and USSR rather than any basic sympathy with capitalism or Christian civilisation. It is more negative than positive," an undated CIA document says. It adds that Pakistan at the time wasn't particularly pleased with the US.

"Pakistan is likely to continue basically pro-Western, despite annoyance at the US part in the UN handling of Kashmir and at the US position on North Africa in the UN", the document says.

“Pakistan believes India has never accepted its independent existence and it wants to make it a weak buffer state under Indian hegemony. Islamabad is particularly concerned that India and the Soviets will cooperate to impose their demands on Pakistan," says the document from September 1983.

In 1980, America also apprehended that India was likely to attack Kashmir.

That same document talks of India's concerns about Pakistan-China closeness, US military assistance to Pakistan and interference in peace over the Indian Ocean — all concerns that hold good to this day, a whole 34 years later.

"India views Pakistan's strong ties with China with alarm and charges that Pakistan is using the Afghanistan crisis to strengthen itself against India. It opposes US weapons assistance to Pakistan and wants to maintain the Indian ocean area free of superpower rivalry," the 1983 document says.

Months after the brief but bloody India-China border war of 1962, American intelligence were worried about the possibility of further strikes by Chinese troops through Tibet, Myanmar and even Nepal and Bhutan.

After a string of skirmishes along the disputed frontier led to a spike in tensions, Chinese troops mounted an offensive in October 1962 and advanced into Ladakh and the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA, now the state of Arunachal Pradesh). A month later, China announced a unilateral truce and withdrew its troops.

By January 1963, wary US intelligence officials began studying the possibility of China “giving the Indians another black eye”, according to declassified documents recently posted on the Central Intelligence Agency’s website.

The CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency and United States Intelligence Board conducted several assessments over a period of months, including possible attacks through neighbouring countries. They estimated the Chinese could mobilise a little more than 120,000 troops for such attacks and also assessed the air threat to India.

