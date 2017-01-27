Look forward to working with Trump: Pakistan

FO says internal factors causing Afghan instability;

blame game will serve no purpose, bring no results

ISLAMABAD: Hoping that in the coming years, Pakistan and the United States will further strengthen their relationship, the government says it is important to take note of the recent statement of President Donald Trump in which he links terrorism with radical Islam, limiting entry of people from several Muslim states into the US.

Pakistan also as in the past welcomed the role of the new US president if he stepped in to mediate on Kashmir, which is a lingering irritant between Pakistan and India creating tensions in the region, and other contentious issues.

“Mr. Trump’s statement on radical Islamic terrorism and his concern for tensions between India and Pakistan warrant comments. However, assigning terrorism to one religion, we have always maintained that terrorists have no religion, faith, cast, creed, color or ethnicity. Irrespective of who we are, we all need to work together as one people to rid ourselves of the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. I have said earlier that terrorism is a global phenomenon and requires global cooperation to fight this menace,” Spokesman at the Foreign Office remarked during the weekly media briefing.

Eyebrows have been raised in important world capitals including in the Muslim world on Trump’s latest ban on people from countries that he says have “tremendous terror”. “No, it's not the Muslim ban, but it's countries that have tremendous terror. And it's countries that people are going to come in and cause us tremendous problems.

Our country has enough problems without allowing people to come in, who in many cases or in some cases, are looking to do tremendous destruction”, Trump told an American television news network. Pakistan, added the spokesman, is looking forward to working with the new Trump administration.

“We have a long-standing relationship with the United States. We have a comprehensive dialogue mechanism in place, called Strategic Dialogue, at the ministerial level, which held its meeting last year, and has been regularly holding meetings since 2013. This dialogue covers diverse areas including economic cooperation, security, defense cooperation, strategic, education, scientific research, etc”, he remarked.

The spokesman also pointed the core issue of Kashmir which he said was the main matter of concerns to the world community including Washington. “I have seen a number of statements/articles in the international media reflecting on the situation in Kashmir, Indian atrocities in IoK and apprehension from regional security perspective. Indian belligerence and its hostile posture towards Pakistan is endangering peace in the region. This is how the international community has perceived the relationship between Pakistan and India”, he said.

The spokesman refused to be drawn into the recent agreements worth $ 5 billion between UAE and India saying, “We have traditionally very cordial and cooperative relations with UAE and other Muslim countries. It may not be appropriate to view relationships between sovereign countries at the expense of their relations with other countries.”

Speaking on Mission Kashmir, the spokesman pointed out to the extensive 3-hour long debate on Kashmir in the House of Commons, UK.

“The House resolved that the “it notes the escalation in violence and breaches of international human rights on the Indian side of the Line of Control in Kashmir; calls on the Government to raise the matter at the United Nations; and further calls on the Government to encourage Pakistan and India to commence peace negotiations to establish a long-term solution on the future governance of Kashmir based on the right of the Kashmiri people to determine their own future in accordance with the provisions of UN Security Council resolutions.”

On recent remarks from Kabul, Pakistan says it would be better if the Afghan government could focus their attention on enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in counter-terrorism.

As infighting continues between at the different level of Afghan leadership simply putting blame on Pakistan for all that goes wrong inside their country is not being bought by anyone anymore.

“Our operations against terrorism including Zarb-e-Azb have led to elimination of terrorists groups and stabilization of Pak-Afghan border area. We hope that Afghan forces take care of terrorist groups having refuge in various provinces of Afghanistan”, advised the spokesman adding “mere rhetoric of blaming others to hide their failures in Afghanistan will not solve the problem”.

He reminded Kabul of recent independent assessments on the situation in Afghanistan suggest that the factors responsible for the deteriorating security situation are internal to Afghanistan.

“I have repeatedly given reference to many reports in this regard. You may like to refer to UN’s Study of 2014, General Nicholson’s assessment of Afghanistan, published on 05 December 2016 and US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, SIGAR’s reports that have amply identified that risks and obstacles in the way to peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan remain internal”, he said.

