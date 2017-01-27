Budget deficit swells to 2.4pc of GDP in first half of 2016-17

Tax shortfall termed main reason

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s budget deficit has swollen to around 2.4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), equivalent to Rs804.216 billion, during first half (July-Dec) period of the current fiscal year 2016-17 mainly because of yawning gap between total revenues and expenditures.

The FBR’s inability to generate desired tax revenues and lower than expected non-tax revenue collection mainly on account of non-reimbursement from USA in shape of Coalition Support Fund (CSF) and reduced SBP’s profit in the wake of lower interest rates could be cited among the major reasons for overall lower tax collection and unbridled expenditures where there is less room for maneuvering because of committed main expenditures heads put pressure on the country’s fiscal accounts during the current fiscal year.

According to provisional compiled estimates by the Finance Division, Pakistan’s budget deficit pushed up to roughly 2.4 percent of GDP in the first six months of the current fiscal year against 1.7 percent of the GDP in the same period of the last financial year 2015-16. In the last financial, Pakistan was under the IMF programme and now there is no IMF programme. However, an IMF mission is scheduled to visit Pakistan last week of February 2017 for holding article IV consultation to gauge the economic health of the country.

“Our provisional estimates are indicating that the fiscal deficit has been ranging roughly 2.3 to 2.4 percent of GDP during the first six months of the current fiscal year,” said one top official of Finance Division when contacted by The News here on Thursday. He said that the reconciled accounts and complete details would be available after 45 days of completing the first half on December 31, 2016 so the whole details of fiscal accounts would be available by next month.

The budget deficit, the official sources said, went up by crossing 2 percent of GDP in first six months mainly because of tax shortfall being faced by the FBR during the first half of the ongoing fiscal year.

The FBR had collected Rs1,470 billion during first half of the current financial year 2016-17 against desired target of Rs1,594 billion, registering a shortfall to the tune of Rs124 billion.

The FBR is facing difficult task of meeting tax collection target from start of this ongoing fiscal year and Finance Ministry high-ups argued that the declined POL prices played havoc with the tax collection as it was causing revenue loss to the tune of Rs20 to 22 billion on monthly basis. The reduced rate of GST for fertiliser is also causing loss to the tune of Rs3 to 4 billion on monthly basis. It seems impossible that the FBR will be able to achieve its desired annual target of Rs3,604 billion after achieving 60 percent growth in tax revenues in last three years.

The government is also facing difficulties for achieving its non-tax revenue target of Rs959.452 billion mainly because of non availability of CSF funds from USA in the first six months of the ongoing fiscal year. The lower interest rates also hit projection of SBP profits negatively so the government will have to put up joint efforts to avoid escalation on fiscal accounts.

Pakistan’s budget deficit is roughly distributed into 40:60 ratio in first and second half of the fiscal year respectively keeping in view the track record of the last several years as the deficit grew at more rapid pace in the second of the fiscal year.

The budget deficit stood at 1.3 percent of GDP in the first quarter (July-Sept) period and roughly touched 2.4 percent of GDP till second quarter of the current fiscal year. The wish to curtail the budget deficit budget at 3.8 percent of GDP or Rs1,276 billion will be difficult proposition to achieve with the projection that the provinces will generate revenue surplus of Rs339 billion till end June 2017. In case of inability of the provinces to generate surplus the deficit could go up to Rs1,615 billion till end of the ongoing fiscal year.

