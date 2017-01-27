Pak economy improving, conditions conducive for investment: WB

IBRD delegation calls on PM; Nawaz hopes early

resolution of water disputes with India

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) says conditions are conducive for investment in Pakistan and there is marked improvement in economic condition of the country.

A WB delegation, led by Kristalina I. Georgieva, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WB Group of IBRD/IDA, called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Prime Minister's House on Thursday. The WB CEO in her remarks after the meeting said Pakistan has made great progress in energy, infrastructure and overall economic while visiting the Tarbela hydropower extension project and there is a sea of positive change in Pakistan as compared to 2011 when I last visited. Conditions are conducive for investment in Pakistan and there is marked improvement in economic condition of your country due to your leadership and personal commitment,” she added.

Annette Dixon, Vice President South Asia Region, WB conveyed message from the president of WB to the prime minister stating that “during the tenure of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan has achieved political and economic stability and has improved security situation considerably. Pakistan is now on a higher growth trajectory”.

The prime minister discussed the resolution of dispute arisen between Pakistan and India regarding construction of hydro-electric plants (specifically Kishenganga and Ratle hydro-electric plants) and water reservoirs on the western rivers by India in violation of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), 1960, to which the WB is a signatory. He expressed hope that the WB will play a lead role in resolution of disputes through establishment of a court of arbitration.

The prime minister welcomed the CEO on her maiden visit to Pakistan and congratulated her on appointment as CEO of the WBG. He said Pakistan places highly its partnership with the WB since 1952 and appreciates its investment of $31 billion (from 1952 till date) in social, infrastructure, water and energy sectors. The PM also appreciated the disbursement of $2.5 billion since 2014 till date through a series of development policy credits to Pakistan for carrying out structural reforms in growth and energy.

Nawaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment to take these reforms forward. “The support of the WB in the energy sector projects including Tarbela-IV, Tarbela-V and Dasu hydropower project are also valuable to Pakistan,” the prime minister said. He emphasised that the government is focused on development of hydropower projects (mega dams) all along the Indus cascade and small and medium dams in Balochistan to meet energy demands. In this regard Diamer-Bhasha dam is a project of national importance as it will considerably change the energy mix, produce affordable electricity and store water.

The prime minister expressed gratitude for the support for rehabilitation and reconstruction of the temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) by providing $75 million and informed that the return process of the TDPs is on fast track. He informed her and the members of the delegation that the government is spending huge resources from its own budget to rehabilitate the TDPs.

The premier said his government is focused on economic revival and requires huge investments in energy, infrastructure and social protection. He said the results of these measures taken by the government are already visible. He said structural reforms are on track and economic growth has picked up. In order to maintain the momentum, he said, the government would need enhanced support of development partners in energy, infrastructure, particularly rail and roads network, education and skill development.

