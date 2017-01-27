Kashmiris observe black day across world

Indian Republic Day

MIRPUR (AJK): The Kashmiris living on either side of the Line of Control (LoC) as well as the rest of the world observed the Indian Republic Day on Thursday as a black day to express hatred towards India and to apprise the world of the urgency of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue.

The day was also marked by severe indignation and protest against the continued Indian subjugation of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as against the continued massive human rights abuses in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Kashmiris observed the Indian Republic Day as a black day every year to apprise the world of the continued brutalities and massacre of the innocent Kashmiris and massive violations of human rights by theIndian occupying forces in the held valley.

Call for observing Indian republic day as a black day was given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and various political parties and was fully supported by the AJK government.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the protest rallies and demonstrations against continued illegal and unlawful Indian occupation of a bulk part of the Himalayan State of Jammu and Kashmir in various parts of the liberated territory were the hallmark of the day.

The day also marked complete solidarity with the freedom loving people of Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.

The protest rallies followed by processions held by various social, political and public representative organisations representing people of all spheres of life including lawyers, journalists, members of the business community, laborers, students and social and political workers to express traditional hatred against the Indian occupation besides protesting against the continued denial of all global norms and commitments on Kashmir and the persistent deviation and denial of the Kashmiris’ birth right to self-determination since over last 69 years by India.

Meanwhile, A large number of the people from all segments of the civil society took out a protest rally followed by a major anti-India demonstration by workers of various political parties including the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement (JKSDM), women wing of PML-N, AJK was held.

A large number of workers of various private and public sector institutions also participated in the rally. The speakers addressing the participants highlighted the importance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute besides registering protest against the continued forcible and illegal Indian occupation on major parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The procession later converged into a protest meeting at Kashmir Press Club held under the chairpersonship of the District President JKSDM Dr Ishrat Sajaad. Senior political activists and leaders of women wings of various political parties including Mrs Kishwar Sultana and Humaira Naqvi also addressed the protesters.

They called for early solution to Kashmir issue inviting the international community and the United Nations to perform their due obligations for the settlement of the Kashmir issue without further loss of time.

Various other political, religious, social and human rights organisations held anti-India and pro-freedom rallies and demonstration in various other parts Azad Kashmir including Kotli, Bhimbher and others to register protest against gross human rights violations by the Indian forces in the held state.

They said that the Kashmiris in IHK were continuing their indigenous struggle for the achievement of their birth right of self-determination and for the freedom of the motherland from Indian clutches.

Through various unanimously passed resolutions on the occasion, these rallies called upon the world community to get realised India the fact that early solution to the internationally recognised Kashmir issue was the only key to the establishment of peace across the world.

A resolution further urged the comity of nations to ensure peaceful solution to Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiri people’s wishes. They said that Pakistan is incomplete without its jugular vein Kashmir.

