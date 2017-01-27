Second royal letter traces trail of money to buy UK flats

PanamaLeaks case

Letter claims properties are proceeds of real estate businesses in which Mian Sharif invested 12m dirhams in 1980; Nawaz says he didn’t violate oath as Member of Parliament or as PM; petitioners’ inconsistent and opposite positions show disinterest in adjudication of issue

ISLAMABAD: Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, the sons of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday filed some additional documents, including a second letter from the Qatari royal, with the Supreme Court hearing a set of petitions in the PanamaLeaks case.

The case is being head by a five-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa. The fresh documents give details of business with the Sharif family. Shahid Hamid, counsel for Maryam Safdar and her spouse Captain (retd) Safdar, continued his arguments.

Salman Akram Raja, counsel for Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, submitted replies on their behalf, including a fresh letter issued by the Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad Bin Jasim Jaber Al Thani on December 22, 2016, clarifying the questions raised in connection with the earlier letter issued by him in November last year.

In November last year, the Sharif family revealed that the four luxury apartments were purchased through offshore investments involving a member of the Qatari royal family.

The letter claimed that the London properties were the proceeds of their real estate businesses in which the prime minister’s father, Mian Muhammad Sharif, had invested 12 million dirhams in 1980. In the earlier letter, the Qatari prince stated that his father had longstanding business relations with PM Nawaz’s father which were coordinated through the prince’s eldest brother.

“As per my understanding at that time an aggregate sum of around 12 million dirhams was contributed by Mian Sharif, originating from the sale of business in Dubai, UAE,” it said.

The additional documents also contain Hassan Nawaz’s reply, mentioning business interests owned by the Qatari prince as well.

The Qatari prince in response to the questions raised to his previous letter of November 5, 2016 clarified that in 1980 Mian Muhammad Sharif, a longstanding and trusted business partner of his father, made an investment of approximately 12 million dirhams in the state business of Al Thani family.

“This investment was made by way of provision of cash which was a common practice in the Gulf region at the time of investment and also, given the longstanding relationship between my father and Mr Sharif, a customary way for them to do business as between themselves”, Hamad Bin Jasim stated.

At the end of 2005, the Qatari prince said after reconciling all accruals and other distribution made over the term of investment, it was agreed that an amount of approximately 8 crore was due to Mr. Sharif.

“In accordance with Sharif’s wish, the amount due to him was settled in 2006, by the way of delivery to Hussain Nawaz Sharif’s representative of bearer shares of Nescol Limited and Neilson Enterprises Limited, which had been kept during that time in Qatar, Al Thani stated.

Meanwhile, the counsel for Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz in the additional documents also included an affidavit by Tariq Shafi outlining how the AED 12 million was deposited with Mr. Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani of Qatar on instructions of his uncle Mian Muhammad Sharif.

Likewise, the additional documents also include a copy of document relevant to the sale of Dubai factory in 1980 and a copy of sale and purchase and agreement for Azizia Steel Plant dated March 20, 2005, worksheet for settlement etc.

Meanwhile, in his reply submitted to the apex court, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said he did not make a false statement or suppress any fact while exercising the right to “freedom of speech” in Parliament on May 16 last year. His counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan submitted the reply.

Nawaz contended that he was qualified under Article 62 of the Constitution and not disqualified under Article 63.

Nawaz submitted his reply to the petition filed by the Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq, praying the court to summon the prime minister to clarify his position on the contradictory statements he and his family members had given on the PanamaLeaks.

The prime minister further submitted that he had not violated his oath as a Member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or as prime minister.

Moreover, he denied the ownership of four flats (16, 16-A, 17, 17-A, Park Lane, Mayfair, London), saying he was not legal or ostensible or beneficial owner of any of the “four flats”.

Nawaz said in his capacity as prime minister, he does not claim immunity under Article 248 of the Constitution, saying every parliamentarian enjoyed complete freedom of speech in Parliament for which he/was was not liable to any proceedings, in any court, subject to Articles 68 and 204 of the Constitution.

“This is the “privilege” of Parliament. It even cannot be waived by Parliament and not by any individual member of Parliament”, the prime minister contended, adding that he had the same privilege of freedom of speech as any other parliamentarian under Article 66 of the Constitution.

Nawaz said the inconsistent and opposite positions taken before two constitutional institutions by the petitioners showed that they were not at all interested in the resolution or adjudication of issue by apex court.

“Their only interest is to settle political scores and pursue their election and media campaigns by abusing legal and constitutional processes and they are not litigating in the public interest”, the Prime Minister submitted.

