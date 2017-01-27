Says arrest of former additional district collector,

ex-MNA’s son in fraudulent allotment of 137-acre land shows CM’s zero tolerance policy to corruption

LAHORE: Punjab Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has claimed that there is no corruption at government level and the affairs of the province are being run honestly and transparently. He was addressing a press conference at Directorate General Public Relations Punjab here Thursday.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif’s government is acting on zero tolerance policy with regard to corruption. No criminal, no matter how strong is he, cannot escape the law, he added. The arrest of Additional District Collector (ADC) Amir Aqeeq, along with his seven accomplices, is its proof, he added.

DMG officer Amir Aqeeq and ex-MNA Munawwar Manj’s son, Salman Manj, have been arrested for allotting 137 acres of land worth millions of rupees to their relatives. The anti-corruption department Lahore arrested Brig (retd) Ibrahim Khalid after cancellation of their bails. Some of the other accused have been arrested after their bail pleas were thrown out by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Rana Sanaullah said that Anti-Corruption Department, headed by Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, will continue action against the corrupt elements including officials or officers involved in corruption at lower level. He said Shahbaz Sharif loves only those officers who serve the people honestly. He said that DMG officer Amir Aqeeq, who was appointed ADC Kasur on May 8, 2012, got allotted 1205 kanal one marla state land fraudulently in the name of his relatives at Ladhayke district Kasur. He said that the persons involved in fraud also include Salman Munawwar Manj, brother-in-law of Amir Aqeeq, besides Naib Tehsildar Shahbaz Ali Shah, Gardavar Arif Ali Qadri, Patwari Munshi Abdul Jalil, Patwari Pervaiz Ahmed, Abdul Riaz Khan and Muhammad Aslam Khan. Amir Aqeeq remained ADC up to August 12, 2013 and completed record to acquire the aforementioned land during this period. All the process of transfer of land was completed speedily during the appointment of Amir Aqeeq, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that Amir Aqeeq could not transfer or allot land to his relatives alone; therefore, he performed this act in connivance with revenue staff. He said that action was continuing against the accused under FIR No 10/2013 at Directorate Anti-Corruption Establishment and challan will be sent to the court within two weeks.

Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab Muzaffar Ali Ranjha said on the occasion that on the instructions of Punjab CM, the Anti-Corruption Department was taking action without any discrimination against the corrupt elements.

0



0







No corruption at govt level at all: Sana was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182075-No-corruption-at-govt-level-at-all-Sana/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "No corruption at govt level at all: Sana" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182075-No-corruption-at-govt-level-at-all-Sana.