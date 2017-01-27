ISLAMABAD: Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to the Ministry of Defence seeking reply in a contempt of court petition in which a woman has alleged that her husband who is serving in Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as a sepoy, has been illegally detained for three years without any charge sheet.

Petitioner, Saeeda Akhtar, wife of sepoy Muhammad Zakir, a resident of Khushab, has alleged that the Ministry of Defence officials in her earlier petition before the IHC, misled the court that her husband has been under trial whereas he has not even been charge sheeted yet. IHC in 2015 after hearing to the Ministry of Defence version disposed of her petition.

In this recent contempt of court petition, the petitioner while citing Ministry of Defence Secretary Lt Gen (R) Zamir-ul-Hassan as respondent has prayed to the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the respondents for misleading the court.

IHC bench, hearing this matter, directed a joint secretary Ministry of Defence to appear before the court on February 2 with relevant record of the case and explain.

