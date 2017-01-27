Rawalpindi: Heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi and Islamabad resulted in significant flooding in low lying areas on Thursday.

Heavy rain, which has been continuing since Wednesday, created problems for the residents of low-lying localities of the city as all the open manholes overflowed inundating streets and roads due to poor drainage system of the city.

Pedestrians and motorists faced difficulties on all roads, particularly Benazir Bhutto Road, Rawal Road, Airport Road, Jhelum Road, Peshawar Road and all other inner city roads. Benazir Bhutto Road was like a pond at some portions.

Traffic came to a halt for several hours in many areas as a number of vehicles broke down. Even at Jhelum Road, Mall Road, Adiala Road, Jamia Masjid Road near Qadeemi Imambargah, Airport Road, City Saddar Road near Gawalmandi and Benazir Bhutto Road areas several public transport vehicles developed faults in the middle of the road, causing heavy traffic jams. The rains also caused problems for people on two wheelers.

Similarly, cart pushers, vendors and labourers remained without work for a couple of days due to rain. The residents of low-lying areas, particularly Jan Colony, Hazara Colony, Nadeem Colony, Imambara Mohallah, Arya Mohallah, Dhoke Khabba and Raheemabad faced the worst kind of difficulties on Thursday as the rainwater entered some houses.

According to Met Office, Rawalpindi received 75mm of rain while Islamabad 60mm till the filing of this report. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director Dr Muhammad Hanif told ‘The News’ that rain will stop on Friday morning in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. There will be sunny day in the twin cities, he said. The rain and heavy snowfall in hilly areas, particularly in Murree and Nathiagali, turned the weather chilly. The Murree Road and Murree Expressway were closed for traffic by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) (Rawalpindi) due to landsliding and traffic jams.

On the other hand, access to Rawalpindi and Islamabad was strongly affected particularly for commuters who were waiting at different bus and wagon stops. The metro buses were packed with passengers during rain on the occasion. The Metro bus track was also filled with rainwater. According to the Civil Aviation Authority, national and international flight schedule was also affected due to the heavy rain. Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Raja Shaukat said that water sucking vehicles were present everywhere to remove the rainwater from roads and streets.

