ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has taken strict notice of the agreement signed between National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and Mastercard for money transfers, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

The spokesman said the interior minister has ordered immediate suspension of the agreement. This agreement was signed without the written permission of the government and no consultation was held with the stakeholders, while security matters of sensitive nature were also not taken into account.

The minister sought an explanation from Nadra as to what extent and under which rules a foreign company was given access to Nadra database. The minister said use of technology for financial transactions was a welcome step but compromise of any kind would not be made on security of national database. He said no institution would be allowed to transgress its mandate.

