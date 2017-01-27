Sindh opposition misses PA agenda

KARACHI: The unexpected beginning of the session of Sindh Assembly on Thursday, just 27 minutes after passing the scheduled time of 10am, took almost the entire opposition by surprise, giving it no time to take up a number of items given on the agenda for the day as the concerned opposition lawmakers could not reach the house in time.

The Sindh Assembly was scheduled to resume its ongoing session at 10am but it commenced the proceedings at 10:27am with Acting Speaker Shehla Raza in the chair. Since the time the current session of the provincial assembly has begun on 18 January, 2017, never the day’s proceedings had commenced at the scheduled time of 10am. In fact, the sessions were used to begin after much delay as had been the norm during the previous parliamentary years.

Murad Ali Shah, after becoming the new chief minister of the province in late July last year, tried to instil the habit of observing punctuality among the treasury lawmakers so that the sessions of the provincial assembly could commence and get adjourned on a timely basis. The Sindh CM tried to instill the practice of punctuality in line with his own routine of strictly observing timings in his official conduct.

But the current session of provincial assembly proved well that efforts of the Sindh CM and other seniors in the parliamentary party of the ruling People’s Party were short-lived as the commencement and adjournment timings of the assembly proceedings once again relapsed to the old routine.

When the assembly’s proceedings began late and continued beyond the scheduled time once more on Wednesday, the Sindh CM again sprung into action and convened an informal and unexpected meeting of the parliamentary party of the ruling PPP.

The treasury lawmakers reportedly earned the ire of Sindh CM as they were once more reprimanded to observe punctuality in their timings during the session of the legislature. Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, parliamentary party head of PPP, and acting speaker were conveyed the directives to start proceedings of the assembly on time without waiting for anybody’s arrival in the house.

Owing to absence of most of the opposition lawmakers, four of the five call attention notices given on the agenda for the day could not be discussed. While only two questions out of the total five included in the Question-Hour for the day could be taken up. The Question-Hour of the day’s proceedings was related to the Sindh Livestock Department.

Later, talking to newsmen after the adjournment of the session, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that parliamentary party of the PPP, in line with the direction of Sindh CM, had decided to begin the session of the provincial assembly at the scheduled time of 10am.

He said that sessions of the provincial assembly were used to begin after much delay since long owing to which a number of important items given on agenda of the proceedings could not be taken up.

He said that sessions of the provincial assembly in future would also begin on time as had happened on Thursday.The provincial minister said that Sindh CM had taken notice of delayed start of the session the previous day and directed the treasury lawmakers to observe punctuality in their timings while attending proceedings of the assembly.

Meanwhile, Sindh Local Govt Minister Jam Khan Shoro assured the house that Sindh Local Government Department would take all the necessary steps for providing offices to elected representatives of local bodies’ institutions in Karachi. The provincial minister said that sufficient funds would also be allocated for the purpose in the upcoming provincial budget.

