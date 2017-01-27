LJUBLJANA: Slovenia has voted against becoming one of the few EU member states to allow local communities to sack their mayors before their term in office ends.

Lawmakers rejected the controversial bill in a second round of voting late on Wednesday.

The proposal had initially been approved in December but was sent back to parliament for a re-vote by the National Council.

The advisory body can neither pass nor reject bills but has the power to demand a new ballot on the same decree.

The council said the proposal would "threaten the stability of local communities" and risked sparking power battles between individuals.

At present only a few European Union members states have laws allowing mayors to be removed including Germany and Poland, where an effort to oust Warsaw’s mayor failed in 2013 due to low turnout in a referendum.

0



0







Slovenian parliament rejects bill to oust mayors was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182040-Slovenian-parliament-rejects-bill-to-oust-mayors/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Slovenian parliament rejects bill to oust mayors" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182040-Slovenian-parliament-rejects-bill-to-oust-mayors.