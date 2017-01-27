ADEN: Yemeni rebels are putting up fierce resistance in a key Red Sea port city where they are encircled by pro-government forces, military and health officials said on Thursday.

Deadly clashes have shaken Mokha since loyalist fighters launched an offensive nearly three weeks ago to oust the Iran-backed Huthi insurgents and their allies from Yemen’s southwestern coast. Fresh fighting has left 20 rebels and seven pro-government fighters dead over the past 24 hours, with dozens more wounded, a hospital official said.

"The city centre is still in the hands of the Huthis, while the loyalist forces have taken up positions on three axes around the city and cut off the rebels’ supply route between Mokha and Taez" further east, a military official said.

He said the rebels had "no choice" but to leave Mokha and head towards the rebel stronghold of Hodeida further north on the Red Sea coast.

The forces loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi are supported by Saudi-led coalition aircraft that have attacked a military camp and a rebel convoy in the past 24 hours, the military official said.

Nearly 230 rebel and loyalist fighters have been killed since Hadi’s forces launched a vast offensive on January 7 to drive the Huthis from Yemen’s southwestern coast.

