SEOUL: A statue stolen from Japan in 2012 should be given to a South Korean temple, a South Korean court ruled on Thursday, on the grounds that it was previously seized by Japanese pirates centuries ago.

The ruling prompted an immediate protest from Tokyo, which is embroiled in disputes with Seoul over history and territory.

The 14th century Buddhist statue was stolen by South Korean thieves from the Kannon Temple in Tsushima, Japan, five years ago.

It was confiscated by South Korean authorities and Tokyo sought its return. But the Daejeon district court awarded it to the Buseok Temple near the southern city of Seosan, from where it was allegedly plundered by Japanese pirates long ago.

"Judging from statements made at hearings and inspections of the statue, it is acknowledged that the statue belongs to the Buseok Temple," the court said in a statement.

0



0







S Korean court awards Japan’s statue to temple was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182034-S-Korean-court-awards-Japans-statue-to-temple/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "S Korean court awards Japan’s statue to temple" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182034-S-Korean-court-awards-Japans-statue-to-temple.