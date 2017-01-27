VIENNA: Fourteen people were arrested in Austria on Thursday as some 800 police investigating possible members of the Islamic State jihadist group carried out raids in Vienna and Graz in the south, authorities said.

The raids however were not related to the arrest in Vienna last week of a 17-year-old suspected Islamist extremist, and investigators did not believe a terror attack was imminent, reports said.

"As part of an ongoing investigation into suspected membership of terrorist organisation IS, a coordinated operation planned for some time took place involving 800 officers," Graz prosecutors said.

Eight men were initially detained, including three Austrians of foreign descent, two Bosnians, a Syrian, a Bulgarian and a Macedonian, all aged between 21 and 49, a spokesman said.

