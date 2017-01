KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash players Farhan Zaman and Tayyab Aslam lost in the first qualifying round of the $70,000 Motor City Open at the Birmingham Athletic Club, Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, USA, on Thursday.

Ivan Yuen of Malaysia beat Tayyab 13-11, 11-6, 11-1 and Chris Hanson of the US defeated Farhan 9-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7 in the first qualifying round of this important event.

